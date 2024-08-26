

Saudi Arabian perfumer Al Majed for Oud Company has set the initial public offering (IPO) price range between SAR 90 and SAR 94 per share ($23.99- 25.05) on the Tadawul main market.



The institutional book-building period started on Sunday and will end on August 29.



Last week, the company announced its intention to proceed with an IPO of 30% of its issued share capital.



BSF Capital is the IPO's financial advisor, lead manager, bookrunner and underwriter.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com)