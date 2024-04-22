Riyadh – The board of directors of National Medical Care Company (NMC) has recommended the distribution of SAR 89.70 million in cash dividends for 2023.

The proposed dividends amount to SAR 2 per share to be paid to 44.85 million eligible shares, according to a bourse filing.

It is worth noting that NMC’s net profit after Zakat and tax jumped 41.66% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 241 million in 2023 from SAR 170.07 million.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2023, NMC recorded net profits of SAR 177.44 million, a 54.80% YoY surge from SAR 114.63 million.

