Riyadh – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Naba Alsaha Medical Services Company approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 2.10 million, equivalent to 3% of the capital, for 2022.

Eligible shareholders will receive a dividend of SAR 0.30 per share on 10 July 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

Last March, the listed firm signed a contract worth SAR 49.35 million with Al Kayan Technical Arab Contracting Company for the Naba Alsaha Hospital project in Riyadh.

In the January-December 2022 period, Naba Alsaha logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 26.92 million, higher by 4.24% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 25.82 million.

Revenues increased by 10.20% to SAR 129.68 million in 2022 from SAR 117.68 million in 2021, while the earnings per share (EPS) went up to SAR 3.85 from SAR 3.69.

