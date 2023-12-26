Riyadh: The board of Mouwasat Medical Services Company recommended cash dividends amounting to SAR 350 million for 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

A dividend of SAR 1.75 per share, equivalent to 17.50% of the share nominal value, will be granted to 200 million eligible shareholders.

The board members proposed the annual cash dividends during their meeting that was held on 25 December 2023.

Mouwasat pointed out that the distribution date will be disclosed at a later time.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the listed company registered SAR 473.52 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, an annual increase of 14.40% from SAR 413.90 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 2.37 in 9M-23 from SAR 2.07 a year earlier, while the revenues jumped by 15.44% to SAR 1.93 billion from SAR 1.67 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).