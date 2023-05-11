The net profits after Zakat and tax of Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily) soared by 45.77% to SAR 465 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The higher net profits were compared with SAR 319 million in Q1-22, according to the consolidated interim financial results.

Revenues amounted to SAR 4.05 billion in Q1-23, an annual rise of 6.30% from SAR 3.81 billion.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.60 as of 31 March 2023, compared to SAR 0.41 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the Q1-23 net profits after Zakat and tax declined by 23.27% from SAR 606 million in Q4-22, while the revenues went down by 1.96% from SAR 4.13 billion.

Last year, Mobily generated net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 1.65 billion, higher by 54.57% than SAR 1.07 billion in the January-December 2021 period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).