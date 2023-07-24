Riyadh - Saudi Lime Industries Company, a regional leader in the supply of lime and limestone products, announced the appointment of Abdulaziz Majid Al Kassabi as the Chairman of the board for the next three years.

The company also named Abdulaziz Tariq Al Bassam as the Vice Chairman for the same duration, according to a bourse filing.

The two officials will be in position for the board term starting from 21 July 2023 until 20 July 2026, based on the resolutions of the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 2 July 2023.

It is worth noting that Saudi Lime started the listing and trading of its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

