RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) closed 114 points (1 percent) higher at 12,027 points on Tuesday.

The index was boosted by a 3.4 percent increase in the applications and technology services sector, after closing below 12,000 points for the previous three sessions.

The total number of shares traded was over 6 million.



The volume of traded shares accounted for about 969 million, with 111 companies' shares recording an increase in their value, while 116 companies' shares closed down.

The shares of Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank rose by 1.5 percent to 3 percent. Extra gained by 3 percent to SR93.90 after announcing Q3 2024 financial results.

The newly-listed Almajed Oud was the top gainer, rising by 30 percent to SR158.80, with about 2.6 million shares worth nearly SR 410 million changing hands.



ACWA Power shares rose by 1.89 percent to SR497.20, while Saudi Aramco shares increased by 0.37 percent to SR27.05. Asmak index declined by 4.19 percent at SR27.45.

The shares of Shams, Al Baha and Anaam Holding companies were the most active in terms of quantity.

The Saudi Parallel Stock Index (Nomu) closed down 105.82 points, closing at 24,543 points, with trades worth SR38 million ($10.1 million), and the volume of traded shares exceeded six million.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).