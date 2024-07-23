Saudi Arabia’s ASG Plastic Factory Co., which intends to float 10.64% of its shares, has set the price range for the initial public offering (IPO) between 40 riyals ($10.66) and SAR 44 per share.

Yaqeen Capital Company, in its capacity as the financial advisor and lead manager on the potential offering, said in a statement on the Saudi Tadawul bourse on Tuesday that the book-building period for qualified investors will run from 28 July to 5 August 2024.

In March, Saudi’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s application to float its shares on Riyadh’s parallel stock market, Nomu.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

