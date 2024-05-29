Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company announced cash dividends amounting to SAR 75 million, representing 12.50% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2024.

The Saudi firm will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.25 per share for 60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 12 and 26 June 2024, respectively.

The board members approved the H1-24 cash dividends on 28 May 2024.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, Almunajem Foods posted 39.19% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits at SAR 114 million, compared to SAR 81.90 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

