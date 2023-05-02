Riyadh – The shareholders of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Company approved cash dividends valued at SAR 150 million, equivalent to SAR 2 per share, for 2022.

Eligible shareholders will receive the announced dividends on 15 May 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) greenlighted the board’s dividends proposal on 1 May.

Last year, Aldrees posted a 36.76% hike in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 241.80 million, compared to SAR 176.80 million in 2021.

Revenues enlarged by 35.64% to SAR 12.35 billion in 2022 from SAR 9.10 billion as of 31 December 2021, while the earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 3.22 from SAR 2.36.

