Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block trading deal worth EGP 22.40 million on the shares of Rowad Tourism.

The transaction was executed on 823,285 of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Rowad Tourism incurred net losses of EGP 44 million, against profits of EGP 83,900 in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Moreover, the company’s revenues for the January-June period in 2022 reached RGP 31.39 million, an annual surge from EGP 9.27 million.

