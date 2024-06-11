Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents (Rameda) will disburse EGP 0.0670 per share in cash dividends to shareholders, as per a disclosure.

It will be paid in two installments, with the first installment worth EGP 0.0201270688, and will be disbursed as of June 27th.

The second installment is worth EGP 0.0469631608 EGP and will be disbursed on November 14th.

The eligibility in dividend distribution will be for shareholders on a record date of June 24th.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

