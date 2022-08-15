Group One Holding, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)-backed company behind mixed martial arts brand One Championship, is considering a US initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg reported.

The company is changing its legal domicile to the Cayman Islands from Singapore as a step towards the listing, the report said.

Group One Holdings is Asia's largest global sports media platform and parent company of One Championship and One Esports. In December 2021, it raised $150 million equity financing led by QIA and Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners.

Group One will use the funding from the December round to boost its growth strategy, including diversifying its content offerings and expand outside Asia.

