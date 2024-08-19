The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Sunday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining as much as 10 points on buying interests, especially in the real estate and industrials counters.



The domestic institutions were seen net buyers as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.1% to 10,135.37 points, although it touched an intraday high of 10,157 points.



The Gulf institutions were increasingly into net buying in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated to 6.42%.



The foreign individuals weakened net selling had its influence in the main bourse, whose capitalisation was up QR0.29bn or 0.05% to QR586.1bn on the back of microcap segments.



However, the Qatari individuals were increasingly net sellers in the main market, which saw 7,035 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.03mn trade across five deals.



The foreign institutions turned net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw no trading of treasury bills.



The Arab individuals were also seen bearish in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.



The Islamic index was seen outperforming the othe4r indices in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.



The Total Return Index was up 0.1%, the All Islamic Index by 0.21% and the All Share Index by 0.02% in the main market.



The realty sector index gained 0.48% and industrials 0.47%; while insurance declined 0.4%, telecom 0.31%, consumer goods and services 0.29%, transport 0.1% and banks and financial services 0.07%.



As much as 48% of the stocks extended gains to investors in the main bourse with major movers being Inma Holding, Widam Food, Al Khaleej Takaful, Salam International Investment and Untied Development Company. In the venture market, Al Mahhar Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.



Nevertheless, Qatar General Insurance and Reinsurance, Zad Holding, Doha Insurance, Al Meera, Qatar Electricity and Water, Qatar National Cement and Ooredoo were among the shakers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Techno Q saw its shares depreciate in value.



The domestic funds were net buyers to the tune of QR14.42mn compared with net sellers of QR2.21mn on August 15.



The Gulf institutions’ net buying increased marginally to QR6.67mn against QR6.04mn the previous trading day.



The foreign individual investors’ net selling declined perceptibly to QR0.93mn compared to QR1.91mn last Thursday.



However, the Qatari individuals’ net profit booking grew substantially to QR12.04mn against QR3.75mn on August 15.



The foreign funds turned net sellers to the extent of QR6.57mn compared with net buyers of QR0.69mn the previous trading day.



The Arab individual investors were net sellers to the tune of QR1.29mn against net buyers of QR0.34mn last Thursday.



The Gulf individuals were net profit takers to the extent of QR0.36mn compared with net buyers of QR0.8mn on August 15.



The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the fourth straight session.



Trade volumes in the main market shrank 16% to 94.64mn shares, value by 21% to QR220.68mn and transactions by 31% to 8,750.



In the venture market, trade volumes jumped more than 68-fold to 11.59mn equities and value by almost 67-fold to QR22.2mn on more than eight-fold growth in deals to 146.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

