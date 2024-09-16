Doha - The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed its trading session today, up by 60.73 points to reach 10,459.05 points, an increase of 0.58 percent. During the session, 144,569,816 shares were traded, with a value of QAR 340,059,660.748, as a result of executing 10,780 deals in all sectors. The shares of 35 companies rose during the session, and those of 11 others decreased, while 5 companies maintained their previous closing prices. The market capitalization at the end of the trading session amounted to QAR 604,635,524,726.690, compared to QAR 602,001,597,176.850 in the previous session.

