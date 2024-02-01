Abu Dhabi – Q Holding logged net profits valued at AED 573.95 million in 2023, lower than AED 822.65 million in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2022.

The revenues hit AED 994.29 million in 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from AED 720.26 million, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to AED 0.07 last year from AED 0.14 in 2022.

The current assets amounted to AED 11.44 billion as of 31 December 2023, an annual rise from AED 10.63 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the company’s net profits dropped to AED 214.45 million from AED 676.05 million in H1-22.

