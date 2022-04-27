Abu Dhabi – The net profits attributable to the owners of Q Holding amounted to AED 127.58 million in the first three months (3M) of 2022, according to the company's unaudited consolidated financials for the three-month period ended 31 March 2022.

The company's revenues jumped to AED 201.78 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022 from AED 48.95 million in Q1-21.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) settled at AED 0.02 in Q1-22.

It is noteworthy to mention that in March 2022, Al Qudra Holding announced its new identity, dubbed Q Holding, as a global investment firm based in Abu Dhabi.

