Tadawul listed View under the trading symbol 9591 and the international symbol SA15TH34LRH3, according to a bourse disclosure.

The daily and static price fluctuation limits were set as +/- 30% and +/- 10%, respectively.

The Saudi real estate developer View is listing 600,000 shares on Nomu, upon Tadawul’s approval that was granted on 16 June 2023.

In November this year, Watheeq Capital which acted as the financial advisor for the initial public offering (IPO) of View announced the offering price at SAR 70 per share.

