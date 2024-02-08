Cairo – Orascom Construction announced a dividend distribution of EGP 5.88 per share for the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2023.

The company will pay the cash dividends for eligible shareholders on 22 February 2024, according to a bourse filing.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Orascom Construction reported 98.60% higher net profits attributable to shareholders at $114.80 million, compared to $57.80 million in 9M-22.

Revenues shrank by 22.50% to $2.36 billion in 9M-23 from $3.05 billion, while the basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $1.01 from $0.49.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).