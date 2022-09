Oman Fisheries Company said on Monday its board of directors has resolved to liquidate its free zone office in Sharjah and has transfer all its activities to its Dubai office.

Moving the operations of Oman Fisheries Co. FZE, which has a share capital of OMR 15,750 ($ 41,000), from Sharjah to its Dubai office will help expand customer base and reduce costs, the Muscat Stock Exchange-listed company said in a regulatory disclosure.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

