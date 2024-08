Bahrain - The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced that it has increased its shareholding in Sico from 12.51% to 21.07%.

The NBB Group continues to seek strategic opportunities that contribute to elevating its position as a leading financial institution in Bahrain, with a growing presence in the region, a bank release said.

