Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Monday, tracking oil prices higher, amid a tighter supply outlook after Moscow issued a temporary ban on fuel exports.

Oil prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - rose 0.7%, with Brent crude trading at $93.96 a barrel by 0646 GMT.

Last week, Moscow temporarily banned gasoline and diesel exports to most countries in order to stabilise the domestic market.

Dubai's benchmark stock index was up 0.3% in early trade, lifted by gains in most sectors, with Emaar Properties surging 1.3% and Mashreqbank climbing 3.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index gained 0.2% with Saudi Awwal Bank jumping 1.9% and Saudi Arabian Mining surging 3.4%.

Among the gainers, newly listed auto rental company Lumi Rental rose as much as 30% above its listing price in early trade.

Lumi's shares increased as high as 85.8 riyals ($22.87) after opening at 72.6 riyals. Its IPO price of 66 riyals was at the top of its indicative range.

In Qatar, the benchmark rose 0.1%, with Qatar Aluminum Manufacturing adding 1.6% and the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank gaining 0.3%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index was down 0.2%, dragged by a 0.2% loss in conglomerate International Holding Company and a 1.6% drop in Burjeel Holding .

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain, editing by Ed Osmond)