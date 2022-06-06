DUBAI - Jordan's finance ministry has hired banks for the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that will mature in just over five years, a document showed on Monday.

Citi, Goldman Sachs and HSBC, which are joint lead managers and bookrunners, will hold one-on-one and small investor calls starting on Monday and a global investor call on Tuesday, the investors' note reviewed by Reuters showed.

An issuance of long five-year bonds of benchmark size is expected to follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark size usually means at least $500 million.

Lion's Head Global Partners is financial adviser for the kingdom, the note said.

