The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Company (Jamjoom Pharma) approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 105 million for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The total dividends distributed and proposed for 2023 are valued at SAR 175 million, representing 25% of the share nominal value of, according to a bourse disclosure.

Jamjoom Pharma will pay out a dividend of SAR 2.50 per share on 13 June 2024. The shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends on 4 June 2024.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the company posted 70.68% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profit at SAR 292.40 million, compared to SAR 171.31 million.

