Cairo – GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) plans to disburse cash dividends valued at EGP 0.75 per share for 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The board members greenlighted the cash dividends last March, while the shareholders granted their approval during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) held on 28 April 2024.

Last year, the EGX-listed firm posted a consolidated net profit amounting to EGP 60.47 million, down from EGP 735.39 million as of 31 December 2022.

Non-consolidated net profits plunged year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 74.09 million in 2023 from EGP 718.18 million.

