The Bahrain-based GFH Financial Group has increased its stake in GFH Equities by 12.5%, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The new investment, of undisclosed value, brings the company’s total stake in GFH Equities, formerly known as GBCorp BSC, to 76.63%.

The acquisition was completed this month.

Just this month, GFH Financial’s global asset management arm, GFH Partners, closed its seventh logistics and industrial fund in the United States.

With a total transaction value of $300 million, the fund’s portfolio includes 25 industrial and transportation logistics assets in several locations in the US.

The company’s subsidiaries include GFH Partners Ltd,GFH Capital SA, Al Khaleej Bank BSC, GBCORP B.S.C (c),and Al Areen Hotels W.L.L.

