The ordinary general meeting of Egyptian Media Production City Company (EMPC) agreed to disburse cash dividends valued at EGP 0.50 per share for 2023.

The approved cash dividends represent 5% of the company’s paid-up capital, according to a bourse disclosure.

It is worth highlighting that the shareholders greenlighted the dividends during their meeting that was held on 23 March 2024.

Last year, the EGX-listed firm’s consolidated net profits hit EGP 481.69 million, higher by 77.07% than EGP 272.04 million in 2022.

Revenues hiked by 31.22% to EGP 874.59 million as of 31 December 2023 from EGP 666.50 million a year earlier while basic earnings per share (EPS) jumped to EGP 2.29 from EGP 1.29.

