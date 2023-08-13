Egypt Intercontinental for Granite and Marble (EGYSTONE) cut its net loss after tax in the first six months of 2023 by 47.98% year-on-year (YoY), according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

The company suffered a net loss after tax of EGP 116,899 in the first six months of 2023, compared to EGP 224,707 in the year-ago period.

Operating revenues declined to EGP 1.188 million in the January-June period of this year from EGP 1.173 million during the first half (H1) of 2022.

EGYSTONE is a subsidiary of Salama Group which was established over 40 years ago. The company operates within the materials sector, focusing on construction materials, in addition to the supply and installation of all types of granite and general contracting.

