The Egyptian Modern Education Systems (MOED) posted a 3.71% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit after tax during the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

The company’s net profit after tax reached EGP 5.314 million in FY 2021/2022, down from EGP 5.519 million a year earlier.

Net operating revenue rose to EGP 27.457 million in the year ended on June 30th 2022 from EGP 27.274 million the year before.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector focusing on education services.

