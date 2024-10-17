The Sukari Gold Mine’s (SGM) production rose 30% year on year (YoY) during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024 to 131,700 ounces, Asharq Business reported.

This increase have pushed Centamin’s revenues for Q3 2024 to $368.6 million, marking an 84% YoY surge.

Moreover, the company’s sales of gold amounted to 149,700 ounces in the three months to September, up by 44% YoY at an average price of $2,459 per ounce.

