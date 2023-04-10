Tenth of Ramadan for Pharmaceuticals Industries and Diagnostic Reagents’s (Rameda) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has approved disbursing 0.50726-for-1 bonus shares worth a total of EGP 127.89 million to shareholders, the company stated on April 10th.

Hence, the company’s issued capital shall increase to EGP 380 million distributed over 1.52 billion shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.25 per share.

It is worth noting that the company posted a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 245.676 million in 2022, compared to EGP 181.088 million in 2021.

Rameda is an Egypt-based pharmaceutical company that manufactures both human and veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).