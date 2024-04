Cairo – Obour Land for Food Industries has announced the distribution of EGP 0.95 per share in cash dividends for the year 2023.

Dividends will be paid on 9 May 2024 to whoever holds the share until 2 May, according to a bourse filing.

Obour Land posted consolidated net profits of EGP 470.68 million in 2023, up from EGP 462.38 million the year before.

