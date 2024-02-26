The Egyptian Satellites Co (NileSat) achieved net profits of $43.754 million in 2023, up by 55.79% year-on-year (YoY) from $98.966 million, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian bourse on February 25th.

NileSat's operating revenues declined to $101.824 million last year, compared to $99.858 million a year earlier.

The company attributed the increase in profits to the decrease in the company's total expenses.

