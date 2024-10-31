PHOTO
Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) generated net profits of SAR 294.12 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, an annual plunge of 35.23% from SAR 454.16 million.
Revenues amounted to SAR 5.17 billion in 9M-24, an annual growth of 8.60% from SAR 4.76 billion, according to the initial financial results.
The earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to SAR 1.18 as of 30 September 2024 from SAR 1.82 a year earlier.
Financials for Q3-24
In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, Marafiq posted a 1.10% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to SAR 185.98 million, compared to SAR 188.05 million.
The company generated revenues valued at SAR 1.85 billion in the July-September 2024 period, an annual rise of 9.15% from SAR 1.70 billion.
Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits hiked by 184.63% from SAR 65.34 million in Q2-24, while the revenues climbed by 7.94% from SAR 1.72 billion.
All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).