Minapharm Pharmaceuticals (Minapharm) posted a consolidated loss after tax and minority interest of EGP 31.98 million in 2023, versus a profit of EGP 612.66 million in 2022, as per the financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Consolidated sales rose to EGP 3.892 billion last year, from EGP 3.620 billion in 2022.

Minapharm announced before that it posted a 24.9% YoY drop in standalone profit after tax last year, logging EGP 206.505 million, compared to EGP 274.913 million.

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It distributes its products within and outside Egypt.

