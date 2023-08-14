Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) reported an 101.77% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the lender’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

The bank’s consolidated profit excluding minority interest rose to EGP 1.250 billion in H1 2023 from EGP 619.796 million in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, net interest income surged to EGP 2.408 billion in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 1.257 million in the same period a year earlier.

As for standalone financial results, the lender’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 1.20 billion in the January-June period of 2023 from EGP 605.522 million in H1 2022.

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

