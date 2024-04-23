Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments resolved the distribution of EGP 216.90 million worth of cash dividends for 2023, unlike the board’s previous recommendation not to pay out cash dividends.

Therefore, CI Capital will disburse EGP 0.21 per share on 29 May 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Changing the board’s proposal was due to the recommendation of Banque Misr, the main shareholder of CI Capital and owner of 92.38% equity, to distribute cash dividends for 2023.

It is worth noting that the shareholders’ approval was granted during 18 April 2024 meeting.

The listed company recorded consolidated net profits worth EGP 1.07 billion in 2023 as well as operating revenues of EGP 5.85 billion.

