Chemical Industries Holding Company (CIHC) is seeking to achieve a net profit of EGP 4.9 billion during the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, according to an official statement on October 4th.

The company targets a total operating revenue of EGP 26.5 billion and exports of EGP 3 billion in FY 2022/2023.

Moreover, the company’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) approved increasing its authorized capital to EGP 8 billion from EGP 5 billion.

The EGM also approved raising issued and paid-up capital to EGP 6.5 billion from EGP 5 billion.

