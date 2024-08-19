Alexandria Container and Cargo Handling Company recorded net profits after tax valued at EGP 6.13 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The generated net profits were higher by 40% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 4.38 billion, according to the financial results.

Revenues hit EGP 6.44 billion in July 2023-June 2024, up 30% from EGP 4.96 billion a year earlier.

In the nine-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, the company’s net profits witnessed 26% YoY to EGP 4.02 billion, compared to EGP 3.19 billion.

