Arab Finance: Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company’s (FNAR) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has accredited disbursing 1-for-1 bonus shares to shareholders for 2022, as per a filing on April 26th.

The company earned EGP 11.141 in net profits after tax in 2022.

Al Fanar is an Egypt-based company, operating within general contracting, construction, trade, import, and export, in addition to, land reclamation and land division.

