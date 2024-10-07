The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is set to see two new offerings this year under the state’s initial public offering (IPO) program, Chairman of the EGX Ahmed El-Shiekh told Asharq Business.

The two listings are in the agriculture and construction sectors, one of which will be offered on the main market, El-Sheikh said.

Looking ahead, the chairman set an ambitious target of listing 11 private sector companies on the EGX in 2025, primarily in the main market.

Moreover, he unveiled talks with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) over dual listing.

He also revealed that the temporary listing of The United Bank is underway, with the bank currently finalizing its listing paperwork.

El-Sheikh expressed hopes about offering the bank before the end of 2024.

