The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday on a positive note, with all indices showing gains and market capitalization climbing to EGP 2.201 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index rose by 0.88%, closing the trading session at 31,866.06 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 1.02%, closing at 7,615.48 points, while the EGX100 EWI also recorded gains, increasing by 0.95% to end the session at 10,833.57 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index followed suit with a 0.75% increase, finishing the session at 3,150.33 points.

Trading activity was robust, with a total volume of 1.029 billion shares traded through 128,666 transactions, generating a turnover of EGP 5.346 billion.

Retail investors were particularly active, accounting for 71.18% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 28.81%.

Egyptian traders dominated the market with 85.44% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 6.52% and 8.02%, respectively.

Net purchases were driven by Egyptian and Arab investors, who bought EGP 187.80 million and EGP 69.197 million worth of shares, respectively. In contrast, non-Arab foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 256.998 million.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).