E-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 56.45% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest during 2023, the company disclosed on February 29th.

Meanwhile, the firm consolidated profits hit EGP 1.257 billion from January through December, compared to EGP 803.924 million over the same period in 2022.

Revenues climbed to EGP 3.898 billion, compared to EGP 2.643 billion.

The company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 804.010 million last year, up from EGP 496.666 in 2022.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

