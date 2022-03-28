Riyadh – Dur Hospitality Company has suffered net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 15.18 million in 2021, a year-on-year (YoY) plunge of 69.32% from SAR 49.49 million.

The company’s revenues soared by 6.97% to SAR 473.15 million last year, compared to SAR 442.31 million in 2020.

The loss per share declined to SAR 0.15 in 2021 from SAR 0.49 in 2020.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Dur Hospitality’s net losses reached SAR 6.26 million, down 25% from SAR 8.41 million in Q3-20.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2021, the losses widened by 8.90% to SAR 8.13 million, compared to SAR 7.46 million in the same nine months a year earlier.

