Dubai's toll operator Salik has increased the offer size of its IPO to 24.9% of share capital from the 20% announced earlier due to "strong investor demand and oversubscription across all tranches."

Salik will now sell 1.87 billion shares, amounting to slightly more than $1 billion. The offering will end on September 21, with trading expected to begin on September 29.

The company said in a statement on Friday that while the tranches for qualified investors and retail investors will increase, the "cornerstone" investors’ commitments would remain unchanged at $165 million, representing 16.2% of the new offer size.

The Government of Dubai will continue to own 75.1% of Salik’s existing share capital, it added.

The first and third tranches (for retail investors) will increase from 120,000,000 to 145,725,000 ordinary shares, or approximately 7.8% of the offer size. The second tranche (for qualified investors) will increase from 1,380,000,000 to 1,721,775,000 ordinary shares, or approximately 92.2% of the offer size, the statement said.

Salik, which was converted into a public joint stock company in June, earlier this week set the share price for the IPO at AED 2 per share.

The company is expected to begin trading on the Dubai Financial Market on September 29. Its starting market capitalisation is expected to be AED 15 billion.

