Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Company witnessed net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders at SAR 764.02 million in the first half (H1) of 2024.

The recorded net profits were 36.44% year-on-year (YoY) higher than SAR 559.94 million, according to the interim consolidated financials.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 5.10 as of 30 June 2024, compared to SAR 3.75 in H1-23.

Insurance revenues hiked by 17.03% to SAR 8.93 billion in H1-24 from SAR 7.63 billion in H1-23.

Financials for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the company's net profits reached SAR 404.60 million, an annual rise of 8.95% from SAR 371.35 million.

Quarterly, the Q2-24 net profits climbed by 12.57% from SAR 359.42 million in January-March 2024.

