Kuwait - Boursa Kuwait experienced a notable recovery during the 3rd session of the week, following a sharp decline earlier in the day.

Here’s a summary of the market movements, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

The recovery of the Kuwait Stock Exchange today indicates resilience, but market participants remain cautious as they await further economic indicators and potential impacts on future trading sessions.

The General Market Index recovered 1 percent or 68.54 points to close at 6,995.87 points.

The session saw a liquidity of 59.2 million dinars with 224.4 million shares traded through 15,856 transactions.

Out of 126 traded stocks, 87 gained, 27 lost, and 12 remained unchanged.

The Premier Market Index un increased by 1.07 percent or 80.89 points, ending the session at 7,624.57 points. This sector saw liquidity of 50.4 million dinars, with 156.8 million shares traded through 10,971 transactions. Among the 34 traded stocks, 27 gained, 5 lost, and 2 remained unchanged.

The Main Market Index rose by 0.59 percent or 34.46 points to close at 5,898.78 points.

The liquidity for this segment was 8.1 million dinars, with 67.6 million shares traded through 4,885 transactions. Out of 92 traded stocks, 60 gained, 22 lost, and 10 remained unchanged.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).