Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) reported on Friday a net profit of BD136,000 ($362,000) for the second quarter of 2022, down 20% year-on-year (YoY).

Amakin, which deals in parking management, premium add-on services and property leasing, said operating income rose 23% to BD1.1 million compared to BD881,000 for the same period in 2021.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 1.25 fils, compared to 1.55 fils for the same period in 2021.

The company's assets were at BD20 million, 2% lower compared to BD20.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2021, the Bahrain Stock Exchange-listed company said in a statement.

CEO Tariq Ali Aljowder said Amakin has been working on adding new features, including a mobile application and on the expansion of its payment gateway.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

