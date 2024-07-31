PHOTO
Saudi Arabia’s Ayyan Investment Company is running a rump placing after receiving take-up of 84.8% in its SR200m (US$53.3m) rights issue.
The rights issue saw just under 17m shares subscribed from a total 20m with the remainder offered to the market from 10am local time on Monday to 5pm on Tuesday.
Shares had been offered on a 0.248-for-1 basis at SR10 each from July 14–24.
The company, which operates across medical, industrial and real estate, will use proceeds to support its Al-Salam Medical Services subsidiary, including covering costs of equipment, payments to suppliers and obligations to financial entities.
Shares closed down 0.5% at SR17.80 on Monday.
Alinma Investment is running the offer and will underwrite any unsubscribed shares following the rump placing.
Source: IFR