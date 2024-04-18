Riyadh – Alkhabeer Capital revealed that the total dividends distribution to Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund’s unitholders for the full year 2023 has reached SAR 92.47 million after announcing the July-December 2023 payout.

The unitholders will receive SAR 0.18 per unit at a total value of SAR 13.24 million for 71.61 million eligible units as dividends for the second half (H2) of 2023, according to a bourse filing.

Therefore, the distribution ratio of the net asset value as of 31 December 2023 is 1.20%.

Alkhabeer Capital noted that the entitlement date will be 29 April 2024 for the dividends’ maturity period from 1 July to 31 December 2023, while the distribution date will be within 10 business days from the eligibility date.

In addition, the H2-23 dividends brought the total distributions for 2023 to SAR 1.11 per unit, representing 11.15% of the initial unit price.

It is worth noting that the initial public offering (IPO) of Alkhabeer Growth and Income Traded Fund began in 2022 at an offer price worth SAR 10 per unit.

